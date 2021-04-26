UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $435.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $405.00 to $435.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $409.61.

Shares of UNH opened at $400.31 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $401.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.59. The stock has a market cap of $378.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

