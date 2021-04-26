Unitrade Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.82 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001384 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unitrade has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Unitrade has a total market cap of $21.09 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00064331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00061572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.40 or 0.00741172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00094760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.54 or 0.07416405 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

