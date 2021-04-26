Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

