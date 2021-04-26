UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) vs. Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) Critical Analysis

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get UP Fintech alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for UP Fintech and Merriman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Merriman 0 0 0 0 N/A

UP Fintech presently has a consensus price target of $34.60, indicating a potential upside of 65.31%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Merriman.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Merriman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

UP Fintech has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merriman has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and Merriman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 6.71% 4.00% 0.70% Merriman N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UP Fintech and Merriman’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $58.66 million 50.31 -$6.59 million N/A N/A Merriman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Merriman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UP Fintech.

Summary

UP Fintech beats Merriman on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support. The company also provides asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Merriman

Merriman Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Merriman Capital, Inc., provides capital market advisory and research, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's investment banking services include corporate financing services, such as initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and private placements services; and strategic advisory services comprise transaction-specific advice regarding mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and privatizations, as well as general strategic advice. It also offers institutional brokerage services, including institutional sales trading and equity execution, and options execution services to institutional clients. In addition, the company executes securities transactions for money managers, mutual funds, hedge funds, insurance companies, and pension and profit-sharing plans; and provides integrated research and trading solutions, as well as capital markets advisory services. It primarily serves institutional investors and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Merriman Curhan Ford Group, Inc. and changed its name to Merriman Holdings, Inc. in August 2010. Merriman Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.