v.systems (VSYS) Market Capitalization Achieves $91.64 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. v.systems has a market cap of $91.64 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

About v.systems

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,185,065,761 coins and its circulating supply is 2,261,457,297 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

