Valmont Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $242.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.49.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $13,872,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 448.7% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after buying an additional 71,770 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,507,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

