VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $91.32 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $91.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.91.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

