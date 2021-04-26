VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,778,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 132,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $72.31. 12,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.48. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $72.40.

