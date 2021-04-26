Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after purchasing an additional 191,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after acquiring an additional 211,468 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock opened at $153.30 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $153.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.15 and a 200-day moving average of $140.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.