Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lifted by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,784 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.20 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98.

