Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lifted by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,784 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.20 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit