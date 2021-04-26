Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Increased by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.4% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 193,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 29,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $53.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

