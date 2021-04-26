Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 104,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $195.20 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $127.65 and a one year high of $195.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.98.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

