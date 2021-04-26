Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,985,000 after acquiring an additional 95,761 shares during the period.

VO traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,813. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

