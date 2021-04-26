Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,234 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,937,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 337,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,632,000.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $228.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

