Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

