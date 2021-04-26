Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

VXUS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.25. The company had a trading volume of 34,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,713. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.33. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

