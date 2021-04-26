Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.1% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 56,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $218.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.37 and a fifty-two week high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

