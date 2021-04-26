Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lifted by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.3% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $135.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $135.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

