Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSTA. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:VSTA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 168,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 236,516 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after buying an additional 1,103,477 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 160,874 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after buying an additional 401,155 shares during the period.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

