Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,141,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $145,076,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $46,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $280.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.76 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

In other news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

