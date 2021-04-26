Veil Price Reaches $0.0687 on Major Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Veil has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $30,551.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Veil has traded up 157.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,527.32 or 1.00353688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00041131 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.12 or 0.01228219 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.52 or 0.00527798 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.45 or 0.00385171 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.72 or 0.00130717 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003665 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

