Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 84.2% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $157.49 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $159.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.36 and a 200 day moving average of $128.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

