Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 215,175 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after acquiring an additional 189,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 830.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,773,000 after acquiring an additional 180,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.71.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $1,342,726. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $269.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.02 and a 200 day moving average of $252.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

