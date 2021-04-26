Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

