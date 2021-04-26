Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Danaher by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $259.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $259.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit