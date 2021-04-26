Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Danaher by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $259.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $259.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

