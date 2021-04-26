Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $376.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The stock has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.43.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

