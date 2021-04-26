Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

