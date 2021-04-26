Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$642,138.

Shares of VET traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 921,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.53. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.