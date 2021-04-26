Vermilion Energy (VET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $242.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.09 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.00. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $8.92.

VET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.28.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

