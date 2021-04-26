Vertical Research Lowers W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to Hold

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CL King boosted their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

Shares of GRA traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.29. The company had a trading volume of 881,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,333. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. W. R. Grace & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,874,000 after buying an additional 1,285,172 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

