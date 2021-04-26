VIDY (VIDY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.66 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a market capitalization of $47.60 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIDY has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00062454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.32 or 0.00744284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00094083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.55 or 0.07430595 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.