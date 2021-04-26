Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. 72,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,035. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.457 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

