Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

VIR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a sell rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,284 shares of company stock worth $3,387,051. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 81.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

