Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $55,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

NYSE V opened at $230.00 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $231.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $449.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

