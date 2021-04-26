Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $258.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $258.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $230.00 on Monday. Visa has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $231.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

