Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Gap Down to $17.49

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.49, but opened at $16.69. Vistra shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 62,019 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Vistra alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vistra by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vistra by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.