Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65. Vivos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,773,000.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

