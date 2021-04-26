VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VZIO. Bank of America assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
Shares of VZIO stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $25.90.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
