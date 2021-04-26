Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,109,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,319,000 after buying an additional 161,515 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,650,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,466,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,903,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,647,000 after buying an additional 406,165 shares during the period.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $39.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.55 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $422,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $977,674.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,612 shares of company stock worth $2,796,164 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VCRA has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

