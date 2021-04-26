Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC reduced its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

VOYA traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $69.36.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

