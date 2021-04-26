VSE (VSEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, analysts expect VSE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $559.08 million, a PE ratio of 440.54 and a beta of 1.64. VSE has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $45.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSEC. William Blair started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VSE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?

Earnings History for VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit