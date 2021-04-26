VSE (VSEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, analysts expect VSE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $559.08 million, a PE ratio of 440.54 and a beta of 1.64. VSE has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $45.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSEC. William Blair started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VSE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

