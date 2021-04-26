Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:WALDU) Quiet Period To Expire on April 26th

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:WALDU) quiet period will end on Monday, April 26th. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of WALDU opened at $10.20 on Monday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:WALDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,477,000. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Units comprises about 3.6% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Waldencast Acquisition Inc and changed its name to Waldencast Acquisition Corp.

