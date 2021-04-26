Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Walmart by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 636,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $394.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

