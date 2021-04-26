Waltonchain Hits Market Capitalization of $106.85 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for $1.48 or 0.00002753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $106.85 million and approximately $20.58 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.88 or 0.04622650 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00060181 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

