Washington Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 7,178 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $40.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,261. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

