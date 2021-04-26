Washington Trust Bank Buys 977 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,843,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after buying an additional 966,598 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 445,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

NYSE:GD opened at $186.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average of $157.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.