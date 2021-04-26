Washington Trust Bank Buys Shares of 9,878 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $970,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,343 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Exelixis stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

