Waste Connections (WCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of C$0.84 per share for the quarter.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections stock opened at C$147.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$117.25 and a 52-week high of C$148.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$135.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$132.77. The firm has a market cap of C$38.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$113.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.