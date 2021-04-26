Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Knowles by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Knowles by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,546.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

KN stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.37. 4,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,981. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

