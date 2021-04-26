Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,753 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

NOK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.22. 1,105,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,036,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

